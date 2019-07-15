I’m still in the game: Carol Mujokoro

By Taonga Nyemba

Gospel diva Carol Mujokoro says she is still in the game even though she has been underground for a while.

The talented diva said she has been doing her music underground, which prompted some to conclude she was now a spent force.

“I haven’t been really silent, my last project was a live CD and DVD called Extreme Worship which I released in 2017.

“We have been doing live shows, as well as private functions mainly in churches and weddings,” said Carol.

The gospel diva said she is impressed by the current state of Zimbabwean gospel.

“There seem to be a change in the past gospel music scene which was always played on radio and TV.

“Now it seems the programmes aren’t that many, even though the musicians have been increasing by the day.

“It could be that being the last days people are losing interest in the things of God just as it is written in the bible,” she said.

Carol who is also a pastor now said given a chance to perform with any artiste she would like to collaborate with Juanita Bynum.

She added:

“I feel I still have a lot to do and accomplish, I haven’t composed the best song to be composed yet.

“There are so many things that the Lord wants me to do which I haven’t done I forget that which is behind me and continue pressing on for things which are yet to be accomplished.” H-Metro