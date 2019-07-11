Seh Calaz happy in UK

By Praise Masvosva

Zim dancehall sensation Seh Calaz – real name Tawanda Mumanyi who is currently in the United Kingdom is happy to be part of the star-studded line up set to entertain people in Leicester this weekend.

Leading the line-up is Alick Macheso, Tocky Vibes and Selmor Mtukudzi, who is standing in as a replacement for her late father Oliver.

Seh Calaz, who touched down in the UK yesterday, said he is happy to share the stage with the aforesaid musicians in a foreign land.

“It’s good to be part of such a star-studded line up and it’s an opportunity for me to expand my fan base.

“I have arrived safely and we are going to have a one off show where I will be sharing the stage with Baba Sharo (Alick Macheso), Tocky and Selmor.

“I am looking forward to have a good show and I have been here for several times.

“I have never put my foot wrong in UK and I promise nothing but the best,” he said.

The services of Macheso should never been looked down and also Tocky Vibes who recently visited UK.

Selmor who is standing in for her late father Oliver is also expected to charm fans who are in UK.

Wheel spinners DJ Mel and Fatha Ansy are expected to spin decks. H-Metro