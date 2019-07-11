King Alfred promoting local music abroad

By Nyasha Kada

Popular UK based wheel-spinner and music promoter, King Alfred, is set to return home for his 43rd birthday celebrations set for Motor Action Sports Club on August 25.

King Alfred who has been based in the UK for just over two decades is set to host a massive free bash in partnership with Roca Fella Promotions and Boss Spencer Madziya.

The potentially exciting bash features an array of top acts among them Soul Jah Love, Ti Gonzi, Stunner, Trevor Dongo, D Flex, Tawastock, Merciless, Candyman, Abisha Palmer and 2 Bad among many others.

King Alfred has always made frequent visits to the country but this time around proves to be more special for the renowned wheel-spinner.

He will be celebrating his first birthday in his homeland with family, friends and fans since 2016.

“I always visit home (Zimbabwe) every now and then but this time is going to be really special for me.

“I will be celebrating my birthday and I last did that in my home country in 2016 when I also tied the knot to my beautiful wife. H-Metro