Gumbura demands transcription

By Zvikomborero Parafini

The case of a foiled jailbreak in 2015 involving jailed RMG Independent End Time Message leader Robert Martin Gumbura and eight other inmates faces a new obstacle.

The accused’s lawyer has made an application to have the record transcribed.

Representing Gumbura and his alleged accomplices, Professor Lovemore Madhuku made an application before Harare regional magistrate Francis Mapfumo to have the court’s record transcribed and given to his clients to refresh their memory for the defence case.

Madhuku told the court that the trial has been ongoing for four years now and as such, Gumbura and his accomplices cannot proceed without the record as he has limited access to them to get instructions as they are in custody.

“We have not managed to take proper instructions from the accused persons as they want to refresh their memory first to come up with a sufficient defence, and it wouldn’t be fair if we are to proceed in this manner,” said Reza.

In response to the application, prosecutor Micheal Reza said he didn’t understand the nature of the application arguing that the record can only be given to the defence after they have paid the costs as it is not for free.

This application is one of the many that have been made by the defence that have contributed to the trial taking four years to be finalized.

The matter was deferred to today for ruling. H-Metro