Gumbura freedom bid fails

15,777

By Nyore Madzianike

Jailed Robert Martin Gumbura on Friday lost his freedom bid after regional magistrate Mr Francis Mapfumo dismissed his bail application on changed circumstances on a matter in which he is accused of attempting a jailbreak at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison along with other inmates.

Convicted Independent End Time Message leader Robert Martin Gumbura
Mr Mapfumo dismissed his application saying once freed, Gumbura was likely to abscond trial.

Mr Mapfumo said Gumbura was already in custody serving a jail term on other charges and it makes no sense releasing him on bail.

Gumbura applied for bail on changed circumstances arguing that he had approached the Supreme Court seeking a bail pending appeal.

He had also argued that he had applied for stay of proceedings at the High Court.

Mrs Tinashe Makiya appeared for the State. The Herald

