Latest on Magaya hotel fire

By Shalom Manguni

The fire that destroyed part of Prophet Walter Magaya’s Hotel last Thursday could have been caused by an electrical fault as the complex was using power from generator.

This was said by the Harare City Council fire department.

In a statement, Harare City Council said the fire division suspects that the fire that destroyed part of Yadah hotel in Waterfalls started when workers started a generator.

Acting Chief Fire Officer Lovemore Mafukidze confirmed that preliminary investigations point to the generator.

“Information gathered by both attending officers suggests that as there was no electricity in the area and the fire started soon after the occupants had started their generator for lighting purposes of the hotel complex.

“It might have been an electrical fault.

“The Division also noted with great concern that there were no emergency exits in the boarding houses, therefore, the Division recommends that these emergency exits be made available.”

Added the statement:

“The Emergency Services received a call at 17:38 hours, two fire tenders were promptly dispatched to the scene of fire, and a water carrier responded at 17:53 hours together with a command vehicle.”

Council said the team faced no challenges to put down the fire as they were fully equipped and had enough manpower.

“The Division faced no challenges at all since water was readily available and the first attending Officer in charge on mobilising control room informed them that the building was well alight so did the second attending officer in charge.

“A portable pump was set up drawing water from the swimming pool within the hotel to replenish the first attending fire engine.

“Two hose reels, one jet, and four breathing apparatus were used during the firefighting process. Another water carrier arrived at 18:21 hours with additional water,” said Mafukidze.

The Assistant Divisional Officer attended at 6:21pm and directed firefighting operations thereby preventing the spread of fire to other wings.

“The fire was declared under control at 18:43 hours and damping down continued up to 20:01 hours when firefighting was complete,” he added. H-Metro