“I paid lobelia, I can beat her”

By Danisa Masuku

A man from Lupane stunned a court when he said that he loved his wife and felt he had a right to discipline her for her waywardness since he had paid lobola for her.

“Your worship, I love my wife. But I got so angry after I saw a love text message on her phone informing her to collect two loaves of bread and a packet of sugar on Friday at the terminus,” he said.

Meluleki Moyo (45) said it was his right to beat his wife.

“I paid bride price and I believe that gives me permission to discipline her anyhow whenever she is misbehaving and that is why I had to beat her up,”he said.

Moyo was in court for pummelling his wife after he stumbled on a WhatsApp love message informing her to collect loaves of bread and a packet of sugar from a commuter omnibus driver.

Moyo is not employed but his wife Sithembekile Sibanda (32) is a vendor at Lupane Business Centre.

Last week on Tuesday Moyo stumbled on the message that was informing Moyo’s wife to make an arrangement to collect two loaves of bread and a 2kg packet of sugar on Friday.

Moyo hatched a plan to catch his wife red-handed.It is said last week on Friday at around 6pm his wife received two loaves of bread and a 2kg packet of sugar from a commuter omnibus driver.

However, that did not go down well with Moyo. Moyo reportedly accused his wife of cheating on him. An argument ensued.

At the height of it Moyo turned his wife into a punching bag. Sibanda managed to free herself and reported the matter at Lupane Police Station, leading to Sibanda’s arrest. He was facing a physical abuse charge.

He pleaded guilty before Lupane resident magistrate Ndumo Masuku.

Mauku remanded Moyo out of custody to next week for a ruling.B-Metro