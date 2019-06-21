Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedLocal

Businessman beds friend’s wife

43,700 3

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A Zvishavane businessman has been dragged to the Civil Court for allegedly bedding his friend’s wife. The friendship between the two men has since gone sour following the “great” betrayal.

Zvishavane is a mining town in Midlands Province, Zimbabwe. Surrounded by low hills, it lies 97 kilometres west of Masvingo, on the main Bulawayo-Masvingo road. Other roads lead from Zvishavane to Gweru, 121 kilometres north, and Mberengwa, 27 kilometres south-west.
Zvishavane is a mining town in Midlands Province, Zimbabwe. Surrounded by low hills, it lies 97 kilometres west of Masvingo, on the main Bulawayo-Masvingo road. Other roads lead from Zvishavane to Gweru, 121 kilometres north, and Mberengwa, 27 kilometres south-west.

Norris Sibanda, a gold dealer, is demanding $1 400 from his friend Reuben Mangoma, who allegedly slept with Sibanda’s wife, Tendai Sibanda, on several occasions.

The matter was heard before Zvishavane magistrate Shepherd Munjanja, who postponed the case to 2 July.

Related Articles

Female cop slapped with US$12 000 adultery suit after…

29,172 30

Woman sues late husband’s mistress

19,658 50

Hubby bashed after night out

44,553 0

Woman cheats on convicted hubby

22,143 9

Sibanda told the court that he felt betrayed by his friend, who slept with his wife when he trusted him.

“Mangoma is my friend and my business partner. We have worked together for years and l am pained by how he decided to betray me. As a result, l have suffered embarrassment, and my wife and l are not on speaking terms,” he said.

In his defence, Mangoma denied the allegations saying Sibanda just wanted to make money out of him.

“Your worship, l am not in a relationship with his wife. Sibanda brought this case to court just to make money out of me. Contrary to his claims, he is actually in good books with the wife, they are on speaking terms and they are staying together,” he said.

Tendai admitted that she had an affair with Mangoma, and that they had sexual intercourse countless times.

“Your worship, it’s true that l was in a relationship with Mangoma, but we ended the relationship when my husband found out about it.

“I had sex with him several times. At times we would sleep at Mangoma’s place, and at times we would sleep in my matrimonial home, while my husband was away. At one point we had sex at a local hotel where we had booked,” she said. B-Metro

You might also like More from author