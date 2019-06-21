Businessman beds friend’s wife

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A Zvishavane businessman has been dragged to the Civil Court for allegedly bedding his friend’s wife. The friendship between the two men has since gone sour following the “great” betrayal.

Norris Sibanda, a gold dealer, is demanding $1 400 from his friend Reuben Mangoma, who allegedly slept with Sibanda’s wife, Tendai Sibanda, on several occasions.

The matter was heard before Zvishavane magistrate Shepherd Munjanja, who postponed the case to 2 July.

Sibanda told the court that he felt betrayed by his friend, who slept with his wife when he trusted him.

“Mangoma is my friend and my business partner. We have worked together for years and l am pained by how he decided to betray me. As a result, l have suffered embarrassment, and my wife and l are not on speaking terms,” he said.

In his defence, Mangoma denied the allegations saying Sibanda just wanted to make money out of him.

“Your worship, l am not in a relationship with his wife. Sibanda brought this case to court just to make money out of me. Contrary to his claims, he is actually in good books with the wife, they are on speaking terms and they are staying together,” he said.

Tendai admitted that she had an affair with Mangoma, and that they had sexual intercourse countless times.

“Your worship, it’s true that l was in a relationship with Mangoma, but we ended the relationship when my husband found out about it.

“I had sex with him several times. At times we would sleep at Mangoma’s place, and at times we would sleep in my matrimonial home, while my husband was away. At one point we had sex at a local hotel where we had booked,” she said. B-Metro