Harare man allegedly used wife’s savings to marry her friend – report

A Harare man caused drama last Saturday when he allegedly paid Lobola for a family friend using his wife’s money.

According to H-Metro, the incident took place in Sunningdale when Marvelous Marufu stormed into a Lobola function where her husband Albert Mhondoro was marrying a family friend Ratidzo Nyamuchengwa.

It is further reported that Mhondoro and Nyamuchengwa are workmates at a company that distributes beauty products and the aggrieved wife Marufu claims her husband Albert used part of her money to marry the family friend Nyamuchengwa.

“I Just want my money, that’s all, he left me with three kids, these people here are accepting Lobola for the third time from different men,” shouted Marufu at the Lobola ceremony

“This is my husband who is paying Lobola with my money for this Judas woman.

“I want what’s mine and we have a white wedding, why is he marrying another woman.

“We have been friends with her, we went to places like Kariba together and she would come with her kids to my home.

“I baked cakes with her and now she has snatched my husband away from me.”

Marufu further claimed that her husband owed her US$2 000 which he used to top up for the customary marriage and they still have a valid marriage that makes it illegal for her husband to marry another woman. They are still undergoing divorce.

But the husband, Albert told H-Metro that: “I don’t care if you publish this because I’m free to be with whoever I want to be with.

“This woman is just bitter, I left her with a house in Westlea and we have been separated for over a year.

“Her sister is the one who owes me about $4000 usd.

“I don’t know why she can’t move on,” he said.

Marufu added: “Five months after our wedding, I discovered that Ratidzo sent my husband some presents, a sheet, and from thereon, I started having problems with my marriage.

“Albert moved out of our Westlea home and I then discovered after a while she had gone to the village to introduce Ratidzo,” she explained. Nehanda Radio