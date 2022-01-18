Visibly ill Marry Mubaiwa collapses at court again

Acting President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa collapsed again at the Harare Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Mubaiwa was attending the continuation of her trial in the case she is facing numerous charges including money laundering and attempted murder of her husband in 2019.

Because of the incident, Mubaiwa was immediately taken back to the car, probably for medical check ups.

The former model is suffering from severe lymphoedema and spontaneous formation of abscesses whose origins have not been determined.

She can’t travel abroad to get the necessary treatment because her passport was grabbed by the court as part of her bail conditions on the pretext she is a flight risk.

Chiwenga, the key state witness, has already testified in camera against his wife. The retired army general accuses Mubaiwa of fraudulently getting married to him while he was sick in South Africa sometime in 2019.

The couple is going through a messy divorce while being embroiled in several bitter legal battles which are yet to be settled. Mubaiwa was barred by the High Court from having access to the couple’s three minor children. It has been more than two years now, and she has not seen or spoken to them.

Recently, Mubaiwa claimed that she sought help from President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be allowed to see her children and get appropriate medication but he declined to help, claiming that his deputy did not take any instructions from him when it comes to her treatment.

“I have approached the current president many times, he has done nothing and has completely ignored me, citing reasons that his subordinate does not take instructions from him, who is the boss now???” she said. Nehanda Radio