Exiled Kasukuwere set to ‘rescue disgruntled Zanu PF members’

Exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere said he ‘receives calls and pleas from disgruntled Zanu PF cadres on a daily basis’ adding that he devised a solution to help them and “save the revolutionary movement.”

Kasukuwere alleges that Mnangagwa was “victimising” some ruling members while awarding those that defected from MDC better opportunities.

“This issue of ill-treatment and injustice to cadres affects one’s conscience everyday. I receive calls and pleas from cadres on a daily basis. It weighs heavily, therefore, that a solution should be found for our comrades to live their normal lives without victimisation and ostracism,” Kasukuwere said in a statement on Monday.

“Comrades, it appears those who have turned from the MDC to the current system are actually enjoying it to the detriment of those who stood with the party during difficult times. Some have become ambassadors and commissioners, board directors and beneficiaries of the State. The committed party cadres are today running and hiding from fellow comrades.”

Kasukuwere added he was not afraid to confront “the crisis facing the party.”

“Someone should take the lead and search for a solution. The comrades I met, and those I shall meet in future are affected. Freedom and peace will always come at a cost. I have said before that painful decisions have to be taken and the process has begun,” the former Zanu PF political commissar said.

“We are Zimbabweans and we have to raise our voices now. Comrades, we have emotions and different ideas on how to tackle this challenge. I have laid out the crisis as I see it, and am not afraid to confront it.”

Responding to Kasukuwere’s statement, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said: “They can continue whistling in the dark of political wilderness. All the blind and deaf notice of serious-minded Zimbabweans should focus on the record of unprecedented national progress. South Africa is proving to be a barren hunting ground for attention-seeking Kasukuwere.”

Kasukuwere and his colleagues, Jonathan Moyo, Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwao fled the country after a military coup that ousted late former President Robert Mugabe in November 2017. Nehanda Radio