Hijackers arrested, four cars recovered

By Kudzai Chikiwa

Police in Bulawayo have arrested two suspected carjackers and recovered four vehicles.

Givemore Sibanda (34) of Lochview suburb and Handsome Mgcini Ndlovu whose age and address were not provided were arrested following reports that were made to the Bulawayo Vehicle Theft Squad.

Speaking during a ZRP Crime Watch programme on ZTV, the Officer-in-Charge Criminal Investigation Department Vehicle Theft Squad Bulawayo, Detective Inspector Jacob Sadzamari, said police recovered a Toyota Hilux and three Honda fit vehicles from the duo.

Det Insp Sadzamari said Sibanda hired taxis in the Central Business District to eastern suburbs but would end up attacking the driver and getting away with the car.

“During the period from April to May 2019, we received some cases of carjacking where the accused person, Sibanda would hire some taxis or unregistered motor vehicles from the CBD to Lochview or Sunninghill where upon arrival he would push away the driver or lock the driver out of the car and get away with the vehicle,” he said.

Det Insp Sadzamari said police tracked down the accused person using tip offs from members of the public and arrested Sibanda.

In another case, Det Insp Sadzamari said they arrested Ndlovu for stealing two unattended cars.

He said police recovered the two stolen vehicles, one in Bulawayo and the other one in Gokwe.

“Ndlovu pounced on complainants who would have left their cars unattended. The motorists left their cars; maybe getting into their homes or offices to get something,” Det Insp Sadzamari said.

He urged motorists to be cautious and not to leave their cars unattended.

“Let me take this opportunity to alert motorists never to leave their vehicles unattended even for a short moment.

“Make sure your vehicle is locked and you have enough security to avoid cases of this nature,” Det Insp Sadzamari said. The Chronicle