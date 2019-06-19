Gudyanga case falters again

By Zvikomborero Parafini

The trial of the former secretary in the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development Francis Gudyanga again failed to start following special unit prosecutor Thabani Mpofu’s no show.

The matter that was set to start at 9am but only started at midday as the special unit prosecution boss was replaced by Venerandah Munyoro.

Munyoro applied for a postponement and told the court that she had made an undertaking to take over the matter.

“The matter was being handled by Thabani Mpofu who travelled on business and isn’t reachable so we seek a postponement to July 8, I understand there was notice for an application to have the matter heard on camera,” said Munyoro.

Representing Gudyanga, Norman Mugiya said he did not believe that Mpofu had travelled to Egypt but believed that the State is taking the court for a ride.

“It is apparent that Gudyanga has been on remand for a year after he was remanded from the remand court to the trial court and trial has failed to kick off on several times at the instance of the State.

“The State has no real reasons as to why trial hasn’t kicked off, I believe Mpofu didn’t travel to Egypt with the docket but I believe the State isn’t taking the matter seriously and think that the matter should be postponed at their will as no prosecutor is aware of the matter’s actual position,” said Mugiya.

Presiding magistrate Hosea Mujaya approved the application for postponement and urged the special unit prosecution to improve on their communication with the National Prosecuting Authority.

It is the State’s case that Gudyanga, acting in his capacity as the Mines and Mineral Development secretary, and sometimes as chairperson of then nonexistent MMCZ board, misrepresented that they paid $1 629 500 to Glammer (Pvt) Ltd, a foreign company through a local agricultural company, Pedstock. H-Metro