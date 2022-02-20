Former Mines permanent secretary convicted

Former Mines and Mining Development permanent secretary, Francis Gudyanga has been found guilty of corruptly claiming US$29 000 from the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) as sitting allowances on behalf of a board that he had dissolved sometime in December 2013.

Gudyanga was convicted of criminal abuse of office on Friday after a full trial and was sent to prison awaiting sentencing on Wednesday.

It was proven that Gudyanga, who was the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) board chairman, ordered the parastatal to pay US$1 629 500 to Glammer (Private) Limited, a foreign firm.

He instructed the MMCZ to pay Glammer through a local agricultural company, Pedstock Investments, as the former was a foreign company.

It was later discovered that the money did not have anything to do with the MMCZ and it was not being paid to the government, but was a fraudulent arrangement. Prosecutor, Michael Chakandida represented the state. Zim Morning Post