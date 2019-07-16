Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsLocalNews

Chidakwa, Gudyanga trial to resume

7,866 0

By Geraldine Zaranyika

The trial of former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidakwa and secretary Francis Gudyanga will commence on August 26, following the dismissal of Chidakwa’s application for review at the High Court.

Mines and Mining Development minister Walter Chidakwa
Former Mines and Mining Development minister Walter Chidakwa

The two appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini yesterday.

Prosecutor Michael Chakandida indicated that the matter had come for routine remand.

Related Articles

Gudyanga ready to expose ‘State secrets’

48,555 1

Gudyanga Docket ‘recovered’

32,797 1

Gudyanga case falters again

11,099 0

Chidhakwa, Gudyanga case further remanded

7,000 24

Chidakwa allegedly appointed Gudyanga as a lone board member at the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).

The court heard that Chidakwa was aware that the MMCZ Act required a minimum of six and a maximum of 10 board members.

He allegedly showed favour and appointed Gudyanga to act as the sole MMCZ board member until 2016 after dissolving the board in 2013. The Herald

You might also like More from author