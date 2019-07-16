Chidakwa, Gudyanga trial to resume

By Geraldine Zaranyika

The trial of former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidakwa and secretary Francis Gudyanga will commence on August 26, following the dismissal of Chidakwa’s application for review at the High Court.

The two appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Nyasha Vitorini yesterday.

Prosecutor Michael Chakandida indicated that the matter had come for routine remand.

Chidakwa allegedly appointed Gudyanga as a lone board member at the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ).

The court heard that Chidakwa was aware that the MMCZ Act required a minimum of six and a maximum of 10 board members.

He allegedly showed favour and appointed Gudyanga to act as the sole MMCZ board member until 2016 after dissolving the board in 2013. The Herald