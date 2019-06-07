Bosso to rest players ahead of Battle of Zim

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders will rest key players carrying two yellow cards each for tomorrow’s away Castle Lager Premier Soccer League game against Yadah for next week’s blockbuster clash against Dynamos.

Bosso coach, Madinda Ndlovu said he will not compromise the strength of his team for tomorrow’s encounter even though he wants a strong unit for the DeMbare game.

Speaking at the club’s weekly press conference yesterday, Ndlovu indicated that he will make changes to have a full strength side for domestic football’s top-drawer clash against Dynamos.

Players likely to miss the trip to Yadah tomorrow include defensive midfielders, Nqobizitha Masuku and Adrian Silla, who picked up their first yellow cards on the opening match of the season against Black Rhinos.

Silla collected his second yellow card in the 0-0 draw against Hwange, while Masuku was booked for the second time this season last weekend when Highlanders beat ZPC Kariba 2-0.

Striker Prince Dube also sits on two yellow cards, picked from the 1-3 defeat by Harare City and the 0-0 against Hwange.

“We’re going to look for that important win against Yadah. We’re not going to weaken our team, but we’re going to make changes. We’re going to play Dynamos after Yadah and if we have key players sitting on two yellow cards, we cannot sacrifice them because we really need to be as strong as possible.

“I’m not saying Yadah is less important, but the sentimental values that are there when you play Dynamos have to be kept. The traditional kind of war that is there between the two teams has to be kept and therefore we will try and save our key players for the Dynamos game, should need be,” said Ndlovu.

Yadah are reeling in the relegation zone and will be searching for their second win of the season.

Bosso have not been good travellers this season, only managing two points from a possible nine in their three visits to Harare. They drew 1-1 against Black Rhinos in Harare, lost 3-1 to Harare City at Rufaro Stadium and drew 0-0 with Mushowani Stars.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn welcome Harare City at Luveve Stadium tomorrow, with defending champions, FC Platinum, facing Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab. The Chronicle