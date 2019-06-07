BAA voting underway

By Bongani Ndlovu

Voting for one’s favourite artiste(s) at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards commenced on Tuesday through an SMS platform and on the awards’ website.

This year there are no social media voting platforms. Voting closes on midnight June 26. The awards will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre, Hall 4 which has a sitting capacity of 4 500.

To vote fans can send a text to 31313 in the following format: #RoilBAA19_, category (e.g. #Outstanding Female musician) and artiste’s name e.g. #Felistaus Moyo). Here one can vote as many times as they want.

On the website www.byoartsawards.org, to vote one has to register using their email address, name and setting a password. Thereafter on the page click the Vote tab at the top right, you select which category you want to vote for and then click on the name of your favourite artiste.

On the website, fans can vote only once for their favourite artiste.

The votes contribute to 25 percent of the overall total mark given by adjudicators. Only Song of the Year will be 100 percent voted for by the public.

Already artistes were flooding their social media and sending WhatsApp messages to their friends and fan base canvassing for votes.

Perhaps this year with this SMS and website- based voting, fans will know how many people voted using both platforms especially in the Song of the Year category where over the years there has been some discontent by some artistes stopping short at accusing organisers of rigging.

In the Radio Zimbabwe Coca Cola top 100 Mai Patai pulled a shocker as she came up tops ahead of Winky D, Enzo Ishall and other so called popular artistes.

However, her win was justified by the number of votes that she got from fans through the SMS platform and this will put to bed any misgivings by artistes at the RoilBAAs. The Chronicle