Star-studded line-up for DD Foundation fundraiser

By Tonderai Zvimba

A Star-studded line-up of Bulawayo musicians will perform at a family fun day fundraiser for the late liberation struggle and national hero Dr Dumiso Dabengwa’s Foundation at Highlanders’ Hlabangana Lounge on Sunday.

Talented musicians including Sandra Ndebele, Mzoe 7, Clement Magwaza, Novuyo Seagirl, Cal_Vin, Hwabaraty and Msiz’Kay will be among performers at the fundraiser.

Director of the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation, Mthulisi Hanana said: “Bulawayo artistes approached us through Babongile Sikhonjwa and told us that they want to do a fundraising show to honour the late liberation struggle hero by supporting his foundation.

“We also decided to have this event this weekend because most of Dabengwa’s relatives who are abroad are still around and they will be present as well.”

Hosting this event is former Skyz Metro FM radio DJ, Skhonjwa, who is also one of the organisers of the event.

Entrance to the show is RTGS10 for general, USD$10 for VIP, USD$20 for VVIP and its free for kids.

All the proceeds will go to the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation.

Kids activities will be available including jumping castle, Go Karts, Quad Bikes and clowns.

The event starts at 2PM. The Chronicle