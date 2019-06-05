Elikem fails with Zimbabwean women

By Nyasha Kada

It appears Elikem’s relationships with Zimbabwean women are failing to go far.

The Ghanaian tailor is no longer with his “thick Zimbabwean woman” he boasted to have scooped last year after his break up with Pokello Nare.

Elikem confirmed on Instagram that he is no longer in a relationship with Edith Chibhamu.

He also denied using the lady (Edith Chibhamu) who is reportedly rich for his own gains.

Elikem was responding to one kayanganadia who had asked:

“Is it true that you dumped Edith Chibhamu after using her to further your career?”

Elikem responded: “No doubt that Edith came into my life and help came from her, she paid part of my rent for my East Legon flagship store, not to further my career though , and like every business, everyone needs a push and she offered to help, was I stupid to accept?

What I have built in the last six years is worth much more than whatever amount you can think of and we are not together anymore but my work continues and continues in a greater light because of my hard work diligence and passion.

Put in some work too. And don’t reject help. It may be from God through that human.” H Metro