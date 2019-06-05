Ex-Minister Goche in property wrangle

By Mathew Masinge

Former cabinet minister Nicholas Goche has been taken to the High Court over a property dispute in Shamva.

Goche, whose address was cited as Suppergranny Restaurant, Stand 63, Shamva Township, is accused of occupying the property without the plaintiff, Mary Manyange’s consent.

Manyange claims she is the owner of the property known as Stand 63 Shamva Township under the district of Mazowe which she obtained under the Deed of Grant No. 2744/93.

Efforts done by the plaintiff to get Goche off the said property were not fruitful with the ex-minister allegedly also claiming occupation and refusing to vacate.

According to a chamber application filed at the High Court by Manyenga’s lawyers, Mambara & Partners, they want an order evicting the defendant.

Goche through his lawyers Maringe & Kwaramba, has taken notice of the chamber application and has entered his appearance to defend the action against him. H Metro