Crocked foreign brigade… DeMbare demand value from foreigners

By Eddie Chikamhi and Mukudzei Chingwere

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has demanded value for the investment the Glamour Boys have poured into signing their foreign players this season. The Harare giants have four expatriates in their squad.

But, it looks they are getting a raw deal from the investment as the players are always down with injuries, with almost 10 games gone into the season.

DeMbare are set for a tough away fixture at FC Platinum tomorrow and the trio of Robert Sackey, Vincent Mbega and Claude Junior Ngahan has once again been ruled out.

Ghanaian Sackey is yet to make his debut because of a finger injury, while Cameroonians — Mbega and Ngahan — have been complaining of one injury after another.

Congolese Ngandu Mangala, who scored a brace in the opening match against Mushowani, has gone quiet.

“I think it’s a cause for concern. We are really worried as a club. To be quite honest, and frankly speaking, you want to get a return from your investment and so far we haven’t really been getting that,’’ said Ndiraya.

‘‘But it’s an issue which we are taking seriously and we are talking to the medical team.’’

Mbega, who is down with a hamstring injury, has so far featured in three matches against Hwange, TelOne and Bulawayo Chiefs.

His compatriot Ngahan has played less than 90 minutes.

The lanky forward picked an ankle knock in his only match against Hwange before picking a groin strain last week which will see him out for, at least, a fortnight.

Ghanaian Sackey got his clearance last month and is still to recover from a broken finger which needs about two weeks to heal. Ndiraya said the poor fitness levels of his team have contributed largely to the injuries.

“I think I said it when I got here that these guys had very low fitness levels,’’ said Ndiraya.

‘‘When we introduced an intense training programme to try and boost their fitness levels, that’s when most of these guys began picking up injuries.

‘‘I can attribute that to low fitness levels and in trying to get fit they are picking up those injuries. As coaches, we do our bit in making sure that players get fitness but I personally believe that players should take responsibility of making sure they are fit.

“They should do extras, train and make sure they are in the best possible shape to play for the team.

‘‘Unfortunately, some of these guys don’t do that and we have really been sitting with our players to make sure that they do extras even after our training here, and the response has been good so far.

“But we are so worried and hope that the foreign players will recover quickly so that the team and the club in general will get value for their money.

‘‘We want a return on our investment and we will not be apologetic about that and I hope when they come back they will be ready to give back to the team what they are supposed to give us.’’

DeMbare will again travel to Mandava without their striker Tawanda Macheke who is out because of educational commitments.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has said Dynamos will always be a special football club in Zimbabwe, despite the challenges they are facing.

“It is a huge game for us as a club. All these years, when you play Dynamos, it is a massive game, not only for us as a club, but the whole country,’’ said Mapeza.

“Dynamos have a huge following and they will always remain Dynamos, always one of the biggest institutions when it comes to football in this country.

“So, we just need to give them the respect they deserve and (as for the challenges) I think it is normal in football, even if you look at clubs like Man United.

“They will bounce back, the most important thing now is to keep on believing and keep on working hard that anything can happen in football.’’

Fixtures

Tomorrow

FC Platinum v Dynamos (Mandava)

Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Luveve)

Manica Diamonds v Yadah (Gibbo)

Black Rhinos v Herentals (NSS)

Harare City v Hwange (Rufaro)

Sunday

Chapungu v TelOne (Mandava)

Triangle v Mushowani Stars (Gibbo)

Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields)

CAPS United v Chicken Inn (NSS). The Herald