Babes Wodumo charges withdrawn

There were celebrations outside the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after assault charges against artist Babes Wodumo were withdrawn.

Wodumo – whose real name is Bongekile Simelane – her manager and sister Nondumiso Simelane and fellow gqom artist Tipcee – real name Thobeka Ndaba – appeared before Magistrate Jackie Jonck.

In the brief appearance, the court heard that there had been successful alternate dispute resolution (ADR), a procedure that seeks to resolve matters between two parties outside of the court room.

Wodumo and her lawyer declined to comment, but National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said: “The complainant and accused in the matter came to a sort of resolution… hence the charges were withdrawn.—Daily Sun.