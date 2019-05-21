Lloyd Chitembwe rules the roost

A blistering start to the season has earned CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe the first Coach of the Month accolade in the highly-competitive early stages of the 2019 season.

The former midfielder was named the best coach for the combined months of March/April after leading the Green Machine to a fine start to the campaign.

Makepekepe were the only team unbeaten in April with 10 points from four starts.

Chitembwe took the honours ahead of tough competition from Chicken Inn’s Joey Antipas, Nation Dube of Hwange, Godfrey Tamirepi from ZPC Kariba, and Norman Mapeza who also had a fine start with the defending champions FC Platinum.

Free-scoring Chicken Inn forward Clive Augusto was voted by a panel comprising mostly of football journalists, as the best Player for the opening month.

Augusto netted four times in four games during the period under review.

The former Ngezi Platinum star was in good form at the weekend when he grabbed a brace to take his tally to an impressive eight goals in eight starts.

Augusto scored twice to help the Gamecocks claim an important away victory over Chapungu on Saturday.

Chitembwe made some adjustments to his team ahead of Sunday’s game by removing goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba and left-back Valentine Ndaba and replacing them with Criss Mverechena and Spencer Masunda.

However, it turned out Masunda was not the right option as he had a difficult outing against the newboys on Sunday.

“It depends with the moments of the game.

“The reason why we started with a back four was because we thought we were so secure, I thought we were secure but by the moment we were trailing 1-2 we weren’t secure and we knew if we had not changed anything we were never coming back into the game.

“So we had to change to make sure we had a lot of numbers upfront.

“Obviously, it’s risky. It’s another way to look at it, quite risky, because we were playing with three defenders,’’ said Chitembwe. The Herald