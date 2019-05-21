Herentals coach disses Bosso…. ‘they are playing like they don’t have another option’

By Snodia Mikiri

HERENTALS coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva believes embattled Bulawayo giants Highlanders can do better but lacks the intelligence to post positive results.

Mutiwekuziva said Bosso are making their own life difficult after their 0-0 draw at Barbourfields on Sunday.

The result took Bosso’s winless streak to eight games, becoming the only team without a win in the Premiership thus far.

“It requires a lot of thinking, energy, intelligence so that you get a positive result out of it,” said Mutiwekuziva.

“That is their disadvantage they are playing like they don’t have another option, where they can play simple football and get points.

“They are the ones making their life difficult,” he added.

Mutiwekuziva said while they might be other issues happening behind the scenes, Bosso players should up their game.

Madinda Ndlovu’s men are yet to score at home and have scored twice while conceding eight.

“They also have a lot going on behind the scenes, but still they have to remember that they are Highlanders. We expect bigger and better things from them,” he added.

The Herentals coach highlighted some of the positives by the team.

“Prime target areas they are very correct, they are important. But in terms of bringing in cross that can be attacked, they are doing okay.

“When it comes to keeping the ball they are good.

“They need to perfect their final touches. Yes, they prefer the passing game but it has a lot of pressure,” said Mutiwekuziva.

However, Madinda said he has done everything as a coach but they are not lethal in front of goal.

In their first match of the season against Black Rhinos, Madinda heaped praises on one of his strikers Peter Nyirenda but the goal drought continues.

Nyirenda has not lived up to the expectations and is yet to find the back of the net.

“Is it me who is not scoring? I have done my part as a coach. They are things beyond our control.

“Chances are being created and we are failing to bury them, that is the bottom-line,” said Madinda. H Metro