Siblings fight over Christmas cake

By Fatima Chiweshe

A DISPUTE over a piece of Christmas cake between siblings has found its way into the courts.

The matter came to light at the Harare Civil Court where Angela Mubvute had come to apply for a protection order against siblings Ruth and Edge Kativhu.

“Your worship these two always have unending disputes and l am now failing to control them since they are now grown-ups.

“Ruth once sued Edge at the Mbare criminal court and they are always at courts for different issues.

“They also insult me and Edge is always threatening to commit suicide so l want them to vacate from my house before they end up killing each other at my place,” said Mubvute.

Ruth said her brother was the trouble causer.

“Your worship, Edge comes home drunk and he starts assaulting and insulting everyone including our mother.

“I have reported him to the police several times now,” said Ruth.

Edge on the other hand say they had had a dispute over a cake.

“Those are false allegations your worship.

“We had a conflict over a cake on Christmas eve; l wanted to eat my piece in the morning because l had plans to go somewhere but she began insulting me saying that l had to eat at her own time because she was the one who had made the cake.

“She sued me at the Mbare Criminal Court for assaulting her but her case was dismissed because she began changing statements before the court.

“On top of that your worship, Ruth does not buy anything and our overseas siblings are the ones that send groceries,” said Edge.

Presiding magistrate Noah Gwatidzo ruled the matter in favour of Mabvute ordering Ruth and Edge not insult or assault their mother. H Metro