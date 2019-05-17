Cassper and AKA to perform together

Cassper and AKA’s beef has been on and off for a few years now. All we really know is that they’re basically the same person but don’t want to be friends. Good for us, though, because their constant back and forth has given us tons of content!

It’s been a while since they had a public fight, well aside from a few subtweets. Both of them are older and wiser now so maybe they don’t have time? Or are they learning that securing bags is way more important? Looks like it!

Seems like they are squashing their beef for 5 minutes in order to help a good cause! On Youth Day, June 16, the sometimes rivals AKA and Cassper Nyovest will take to the stage in Maboloka, Brits for the 3rd anniversary of Join the Movement.

Haven’t heard of it? Well, the charity was started by Isibaya actress and philanthropist, Zinhle Ngwenya and her husband Robert Ngwenya’s MZ Ngwenya Foundation.

They have worked with celebrities like Kwesta and more to reach out to young people in need.

Their annual Join the Movement Festival aims to continue its mission to address the challenges affecting the youth of today, particularly substance abuse and the use of nyaope in the area.

“I started Join the Movement to make a difference in the lives of the youth and with the prevalence of substance abuse, it’s crucial that we create a platform for conversations around curbing drug abuse and uplifting our youth,’ says Zinhle.—ZAlebs.