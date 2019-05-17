This is the big one — Billiat

With the Nedbank Cup final on tomorrow, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat insists that this weekend’s final clash will begin a change of fortune and end an uncharacteristic run of 1 470 days without lifting a trophy.

“This is the big one,” insists the Zimbabwean striker.

“We don’t have to be reminded about the importance of this game. We need to close the season by putting smiles on our supporters’ faces. We need to give them what they deserve.”

After being rested in the round of 32 clash versus Tornado FC, Billiat has featured in all the Nedbank Cup matches since.

He has scored two goals in the process and most recently earned the man of the match going into the semi-final.

Billiat’s performances throughout the season have not gone unnoticed as he has earned himself a nomination for Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament alongside teammate Bernard Parker and TS Galaxy’s Zakhele Lepasa.

“I’m not really thinking about any individual awards because the team comes first.

“As long as the team wins, I will be very happy. Everyone will have to bring their best performance because the supporters deserve it,” Billiat said.

There is another end-of-season award for which the Zimbabwe international will be contesting. His wonder strike against SuperSport United in March has been nominated for Goal of the Season.

Billiat will be looking to fire on all cylinders to deliver on the expectations from when he joined the club at the beginning of the season.

After a gruelling 46 official matches played this season, the Glamour Boys look to cap the season with a trophy when they take on TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final tomorrow at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The clash is set to kick-off at 7pm and tickets are sold out. — Kaizerchiefs.com