Former Bosso execs look for solutions

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Two former Highlanders’ executive committee members have called for an urgent emergency meeting to find a solution to problems afflicting the country’s oldest club, while some militant club members are demanding that the entire leadership steps down.

In interviews with Chronicle Sport on Sunday evening following the team’s humiliating 3-0 drubbing by City rivals Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium, former Bosso chairman Themba Ndlela and ex-vice chairman Sikhanyiso Moyo said there was need for Highlanders’ members to meet urgently and interrogate the problems at the club.

They said waiting for the constitutional mid-year review meeting in July might be too late.

The loss to Chicken Inn was Highlanders’ third this season from seven games, leaving them winless and languishing second from the bottom of the league table.

According to Highlanders’ president Ndumiso Gumede, this is the club’s worst start to the season in more than four decades.

“Look, this is not the time to tell each other lies or pamper one another with old and tired sayings like ‘izavuka, kuzalunga, ayisoze ibulawe or ife’. There is need for an urgent emergency meeting to tackle all these problems bedevilling the club.

“Our house is burning and we can’t wait for the mid-year review meeting, which, with the way things are going, might come vele sesingomuyi. The meeting which I am advocating for is not to vilify anyone as such, but I believe when we meet as members we will honestly interrogate issues and maybe come up with one united position. Iyahamba sikhangele and history will judge us harshly,” said Ndlela.

He said it doesn’t matter that the constitution has no provision for such a meeting because the situation at the club had reached crisis levels.

“Its now or never,” he said.

Another former chairman Ernest Maphepha Sibanda took to Facebook to urge the board to call for an emergency meeting.

“This has just gone out of hand. I personally feel the board should call an EGM so we find out why we are having these squabbles at the top. It’s so sad (and) we can’t win,” posted Sibanda, who was twice barred from contesting for the chairmanship by the Highlanders board.

Moyo, who was Ndlela and Peter Dube’s deputy, said apportioning blame on the coaches alone would be merely dealing with the symptom and not treating the problem.

“I think it’s only fair that a meeting be called very urgently. Let members put their heads together while it’s still early because if we don’t, this institution will slip into oblivion right before our eyes,” said Moyo.

An irate Highlanders member Lindani Hadebe was blunt and called for the whole executive and board to step down and allow new people to takeover.

“These people have failed to run the club clearly and it’s best that they step down. We can’t take this humiliation anymore,” said Hadebe.

Bosso have been rocked by administrative problems that saw vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya and secretary-general Israel Moyo being suspended for their opposing the renewal of club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube’s contract.

“They must all go. These poor results are a reflection of poor management and poor leadership. Enough is enough,” wrote another club member Nkululeko Ndlovu on his Facebook timeline.

Former Highlanders’ team doctor Xolani Ndlovu also called for an emergency meeting while blaming the board for suspending Ngwenya and Moyo.

“We have members of the board that have usurped powers of the members. Look, we voted the executive committee to run the club on our behalf, whether they hire or fire an employee is their prerogative. We are supposed to deal with the consequences when they make a wrong choice.

“Now for someone from the board to come and suspend executive members for doing the job that they were mandated to do by the members is very wrong. Who actually voted for the board? As long as there are boardroom problems, Highlanders will never perform well on the pitch.

“We will continue crying and nothing will change. Even if we bring in Mourinho (Jose) to come and coach our club, it will not change anything,” said Ndlovu.

A fan Nkanyiso Dube called for the board to step down.

“We have unelectable people dictating how our club is run and we all look and do nothing about it, no this is too much, these guys must resign,” he said.

“Mabosso amahle let’s have an emergency meeting with our executive and the board for the love of Highlanders. Asibeni moya munye, we love our team (but) kunzima,” another Highlanders member Bheka Sibanda posted on Facebook.

Sibanda sponsors Highlanders’ ball boys’ kit and provides lunch for them when the team is at home. The Chronicle