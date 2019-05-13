Chapungu fly over Hwange

By Tobias Mandoreba

Former Hwange striker Allan Tavarwisa returned to haunt his former paymasters with a well taken 65th minute goal to give Chapungu all three points in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.

It was Hwange’s first home loss and only their second this seasonat after they were also felled by defending champions FC Platinum at Mandava.

A swift counter attack by the airmen against the run of play saw a long ball being flighted from the centre circle into the path of the stocky Tavarwisa, who beat defender Gerald Ndlovu for pace before hammering home past a drawn out Taimon Mvula to seal Hwange’ s fate.

Hwange will be the first to admit that games are won by scoring goals as they could have raced out of sight by the end of the opening half but fluffed an avalanche of chances that came their way.

Young midfielder Ted Ncube, thrown into the fray ahead of another youngster Arlton Ndlovu, blazed his effort over the bar from a good position in the 10th minute as Hwange’s tale of missed chances began.

Chapungu only showed their sting in the last 10 minutes of the opening half with two quick chances that fell to Nigel Hunga, who was first denied by a heroic one-handed Mvula save in the 37th minute, before his free header on the stroke of halftime agonisingly sailed over the crossbar.

Chipangano came back from the breather sniffing around for a breakthrough but found Chapungu’s rearguard of twin centre backs Collen Kwaramba and Blessed Mbavarira in an uncompromising mood until the final whistle.

Nation Dube, the Hwange coach, said his lads were not in the right frame of mind for the encounter while his opposite number Rodwell Dhlakama was over the moon and said his team is playing to stay afloat.

Teams

Hwange: Taimon Mvula; Andrew Chuma; Nomore Chinyerere; Felex Chindungwe; Gerald Ndlovu; Admire Banda; Eddie Nkhulungo; Ted Ncube (Gilbert Zulu 75th min); Tafara Chese (Tafara Chese 83 min); Ernest Gwitima; Dingani Maphosa

Chapungu: Talbert Shumba; Piniel Gumbo; Hillary Mugoniwa; Collen Kwaramba; Blessed Mbavarira; Edmore Muzanenhamo; Ian Nyoni; Grecious Muleya (Patrick Khumbula 35th min); Allan Tavarwisa; Brighton Mugoni (Moenda Muchangami 80th min ); Nigel Hunga (Nigel Hunga 66th min). The Chronicle