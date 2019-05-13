Chicken Hut opens $500 000 Gweru outlet

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

Portuguese fast food outlet, Chicken Hut, has injected close to RTGS$500 000 into its new branch in Gweru.

Speaking during the official opening of the new outlet at Megawatt Shopping Centre on Friday, Chicken Hut spokesperson Miss Tryphina Ndlovu said the new branch created employment for more than 20 people.

“As chicken hut we are glad that we have finally opened our doors in Gweru after injecting close to half a million dollars for this project. It’s a dream come true for us. The project has created employment opportunities for 22 people who are all from Gweru,” she said.

Miss Ndlovu said as part of ploughing back to the community, the company will pay fees for 10 Midlands State University students.

She said the new branch will buy most of its requirements from farmers in the Midlands province in order to promote local farmers.

“We are not only opening an outlet in Gweru but we are also here to provide business opportunities. We will buy all our requirements such as chicken, potatoes, burger patties and rolls from farmers and business people in Gweru and Midlands province. We want to empower and uplift local communities,” she said.

Miss Ndlovu said plans were underway to open more branches across the country before the end of the year.

“This is our fourth outlet including the one in Kwekwe, Avondale and Joina City. By end of year, we will be having a total of 10 branches in the country. We are targeting Victoria Falls, Beitbridge, Marondera, Mutare, Kariba and Bulawayo and all those outlets will be opened at Puma garages as we have an agreement with the service station,” she said.

Through a partnership with CG Msipha Trust Fund, Chicken Hut also donated a wheel chair to a disabled child from Zvishavane. The Chronicle