Drought ruins contract soya bean project

By Natasha Chamba

The Oil Expressers’ Association of Zimbabwe (OEAZ) has pledged to continue supporting domestic soya bean production to meet one million tonnes target by 2030 despite a poor start due to drought.

Although players in the sector had availed funding for contract soya bean production in the 2018/19 season, the crop did not do well due to drought and devastating impact of Cyclone Idai.

United Refineries Limited (URL) chief executive officer and OEAZ president, Mr Busisa Moyo, said soya bean farmers were disappointed by the poor yields this year.

“It has been a tough period for soya bean production since we are in a drought season and the damage caused by Cyclone Idai. We did not get the harvest we were expecting. Farmers are complaining that the yields are low but we are still committed to reaching our goal of producing one million tonnes by year 2030 and at the moment we are at 60 000 tonnes, which is only five percent,” said Mr Moyo.

He said projections for the soya bean were steadily rising saying the extensive production of soya bean has been creating employment nationwide as well as developing export markets. The Chronicle