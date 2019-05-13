Madlela, Takura headline Vic Falls Africa Day fetes

By Mthabisi Tshuma

Coming from a successful South Africa singles launch tour, Madlela Skhobokhobo is now preparing to travel to Victoria Falls where he will be the headline act at the pre-Africa Day celebrations at Kudu Bar on May 24.

He will be backed by his energetic crew, afro-maskandi musician Bajilla and locals Bintly, DJ Links, Mafisto and Chale.

Madlela of the Ngamnanka uSaMamoe fame, said Victoria Falls locals were in for a rare treat.

“I vow to give my patrons in Vic Falls a splendid performance as I’ll be launching my new singles there,” he said.

For Africa Day celebrations, hip-hop sensation Takura will be at Comfort Pub and Grill at a gig dubbed ‘One Nite Only with Mr Okay Okay Okay’.

The Mai Mwana hit-maker who is riding high with his Noise track that has been topping charts, will be backed by Comfort Pub and Grill resident DJs Dave Harry, Stones, Mzi, DJ Mike and Phibz.

Event organiser, Terminator Makoni said all was in place for the event. The Chronicle