Champions League final will be a ‘Kenyan affair’

Some people on Twitter are suggesting that the Uefa Champions League final to be played in the Spanish city of Madrid in June will be a “Kenyan affair”.

Two Kenyan footballers are part of two different teams that qualified for the champions league.

Divock Origi, a Belgium-born Kenyan footballer, helped Liverpool defeat Barcelona by scoring two goals on Tuesday.

Tottenham Hotspur defeated Ajax on Wednesday, giving its Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama the ticket to play against Liverpool at the Champions League final.

Wanyama’s brother, McDonald Mariga, won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010 and was the first Kenyan to play top level football in Italy and Spain.

Origi and Wanyama will meet in Madrid in June.

Nairobi city governor Mike Sonko is among those who tweeted:

As predicted it's a Kenyan affair in the @ChampionsLeague finals on 1st June 2019 between @LFC vs @SpursOfficial at the Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain. Lakini sasa I'm confused between @VictorWanyama and @DivockOrigi nita support nani? pic.twitter.com/rSRVwKikbl — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 8, 2019

Other people tweeted how history would be made if Wanyama’s team won the Champions League:

Here's a weird footballing curiosity I have managed to dust off my brain: If Victor Wanyama wins the Champions League with Spurs this season, he'll be only the second Kenyan🇰🇪 to do so. The first? McDonald Mariga, who won it with Inter in 2010. The fun part? They're brothers pic.twitter.com/9pyikoq6fD — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) May 8, 2019