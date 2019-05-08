Nine years for possessing a pangolin

By Admore Mbonda

A 26-year-old man has been jailed for nine years here after being found in possession of a pangolin.

In passing sentence, Kariba Magistrate Mr Toendepi Zhou expressed concern over the rise in cases of poaching in Kariba and Hurungwe districts.

He also indicated that a non-custodial sentence was not suitable for offenders like Nomore Butau of Chief Nematombo’s area in Magunje, Hurungwe.

Butau, found in possession of a pangolin in Nyaodza, Charara Safari area Kariba was convicted for contravening the Parks and Wild Life Act 20:14

Prosecutor Mr Phillip Urayai told the court that on April 19, three members of an anti-poaching patrol unit from Mana Pools were patrolling in the Nyaodza Safari area in Kariba when they heard dogs barking.

The unit, he said, went to investigate and saw the dogs chasing a klipspringer.

They also found Butau who was with the dogs and was in possession of two homemade spears and a live pangolin before they apprehended and handed him over to the Criminal Investigation Department in Kariba.

Meanwhile, the ZRP Officer Commanding Kariba District Chief Supt Cecilia Nzonzo warned Kariba residents against engaging in poaching.

“As police we are warning members of the public to desist from engaging in poaching activities as the law will catch up with them,” she said.

Parks and Wildlife Management Authority of Zimbabwe spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said they will always on the lookout for poachers.

“We want to appeal to members of the public that protected areas especially those with wildlife have security people that guard them and illegal hunting of wildlife is prohibited.

“Our rangers have the mandate to protect and conserve wildlife. They will continue doing exactly that,” he said. The Herald