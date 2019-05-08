The Beast out injured

Sharks’ Zimbabwe-born rugby prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira looks likely to be sidelined for four more weeks due to a knee injury.

Mtawarira injured his left knee in the Sharks’ 23-15 win over the Waratahs in Sydney on April 27.

He returned home to South Africa where he watched his team-mates drew 21-all with the Crusaders in Christchurch last Friday.

“I’m already busy with the recovery process. I sustained a grade one ligament tear and it takes at most five weeks to recover,” Mtawarira told Netwerk24 on Monday.

The Sharks conclude their Australasian tour with a clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday (May 11) and will enjoy a bye week upon their return to Durban.

They then host the Lions (May 25) and Hurricanes (June 1) and it’s likely that Mtawarira will only be back in consideration for the match against the men from Wellington.

The Sharks’ final two league matches are against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires (June 8) and Stormers in Cape Town (June 15). — Sport24.