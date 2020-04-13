Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Poacher gunned down in shootout

By Thupeyo Muleya

A suspected poacher was killed while his accomplice escaped following a shootout with game rangers on Wednesday at Bubye Valley Conservancy, some 60km west of Beitbridge town.

Lions in the Bubye Valley Conservancy
The two men had allegedly killed a male lion, before rangers caught up with them while in the process of killing a black rhino.

National police spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into the matter were underway.

He said the body of the deceased whose identity is yet to be established was taken to Beitbridge District Hospital Mortuary.

Asst Comm Nyathi said they were still pursuing the second suspect.

“Preliminary investigations are that the now deceased and his accomplice went to Bubye Valley Conservancy armed with a rifle to illegally hunt.

“The two then came across a young male lion which they shot and killed prompting the game rangers who were on patrol in the area to respond after hearing the gunshots,” he said. The Chronicle

