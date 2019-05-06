Pastor refuses to pay maintenance

By Kudzaishe Chikuturudzi

A Harare woman has hauled her ex-husband to court for refusing to maintain their child.

Zvikomborero Katsoma appeared at the Harare Civil Court against her husband Pastor Nyakuda who she accused of neglecting their child.

“I want $380 to take care of my child who is still a month old.

“He owns a printing machine and so he is able to offer $380 for his own child.

“He doesn’t have another wife or any children but he seems to be failing to take care of his child; he did not even buy any preparation clothes for his child.”

She added:

“He has been lying that his printing machine is no longer working but he also gets some of the allowances from his church members because he is now a pastor.”

Pastor Nyakuda insisted that he was not working.

“I can only offer $35 for maintenance because at the moment I am not working.

“My printing machine is not working and it is the only source of income I once had.

“Yes I am a pastor but this has given me a lot of responsibilities to take care of the poor.”

Presiding magistrate ordered that Pastor Nyakuda pays $100 every month. H-Metro