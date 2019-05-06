Erick Knight embarrasses me: Moira

By Nyasha Kada

Moira, daughter to veteran broadcaster Eric Knight, says she is affected by her father’s shenanigans. The budding artiste expressed her dismay after her father’s illicit affairs leaked.

She tweeted expressing her anger over her father who has been trending on social media over his adulterous behaviour. In an interview with H-Metro, Moira said:

“It’s embarrassing what he did and this has been happening for a long time.

“It’s not the first time he has done this but I have just been quiet about for so many years over the things he has done to mom.

“It pains me a lot to hear my mom call me crying over my dad’s behaviour and to some extent this pressured me to react the way I did, I had to vent it out.

“My mother is in pieces right now and I am planning to visit the UK to be with her and spend some time with her.

“We spoke at length and deep and all I can say is, she is fed up with dad’s issues though she hasn’t made her final decision yet.”

Moira said she was not in very good relationship with her father and have not spoken for several months.

“Ndaneta nekunyadziswa, it’s been going for so long now, now people just refer me to the daughter wemudhara wema nudes.

“How am I supposed to feel?

“I don’t talk to my dad, I last spoke to him months ago when I left the UK and it’s all because of issues mainly to do with girlfriends.

“I speak to him on social media, when I tweet or post like I did that’s how I communicate with him.

“He can’t call me because he knows the stuff he has done.”

She added that her father’s behaviour has worsened over the years and has not been able to listen to any other family member after the passing on of her grandmother.

“He has just got worse over the years, my mom tried to call the pastors and to urge him to go for counselling but he wouldn’t take anything of it.

“Gogo was the only one that could talk to him vachiterera but after she passed away he listens to no one else.”

Moira said she was willing to forgive her father and give him another chance if he changes his behaviour.

“He really needs to change, he can’t keep on acting like a teenager. He needs to find God and act right.

“I have a little sister too and she is watching all this at least let him change for her and not me.

“How does she feel as a little girl?”

Moira tweeted from her handle MOIRA KNIGHT: ‘This has happened far too many times and I kept quiet to save your “name”. Now this is beyond my discipline. It’s about the tears of the woman who carried me for nine months.’

“I’m very much ashamed. Help me pray for my Mum.”

The two tweets were received with mixed feelings by the songstress’s followers and here are some of the comments:

Munyabhamu: cover your father’s nakedness and you will be blessed,laugh and mock him and you will be cursed, Read Gen 9:23 going down. He is your father and everyone does mistakes. pray for him and it shall be well. Don’t mock or laugh at him

[email protected]: Ende une dzungu zvako. He owes no explanation haupinde navo mumachira.

@stevezwitter: Everyone make mistakes. Inga iwe wakambodanana naSeh Calaz wani. He is your father, give him a chance to fix his mess.

@Shirirachael: He is your father. This can only bring curses on you

@shizzlemanizzle: Self-righteous are we

@Kudziecassie: Utata wakho is a man not some supernatural perfect human he makes mistakes like a lot of men out there. You are a child you should still respect him and your mother to solve those issues. Stop posting your issues on social media.