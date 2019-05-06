‘Nando’s supports local farmers

By Arron Nyamayaro

A food outlet opened at Fife Avenue shopping centre is buying its chickens and potatoes from local farmers, a local business man has said.

Zimbisa Zimbabwe chief executive officer Warren Meares said this in his speech during the official opening of Nando’s last Friday.

“Nando’s fire warms up the entire country every time they open a new Casa because they employ Zimbabweans to run them and create employment,” said Meares.

“We have already employed 30 people so far to run this Nando’s we want to call Fire Avenue.

“We buy all our chickens and potatoes from local farmers and on top of that, the main ingredient of our Peri-Peri is the fiery African Bird’s eye chilli which is home grown in Zimbabwe.

“In fact, our Zimbabwean farmers are doing such a stellar job that Zimbabwe is exporting and supplying Nando’s international with the Peri-Peri seasoning for our chicken.

“This new Casa represents a significant investment into the Zimbabwe economy.

“This is not the ending point, however, as we continue with our plans to open another Casa at Borrowdale Sam Levy’s Village, Victoria Falls and dozens more in the future.

“When you take all these hot ingredients and put them together, what you have is a hot, brand spanking new Nando’s restaurant lighting up the entire Fife, sorry Fire Avenue area.

“It’s another hot spot where the Zimbabwean family can enjoy some delicious, tender and healthy flame grilled Nando’s chicken,” said Meares. H-Metro