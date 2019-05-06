Minor (11) beaten with electric cable

By Kelly Tafi

Two Harare women are in trouble for allegedly beating an 11-year-old with an electric cable.

Tracy Zimunya, 40, and Chidochashe Tawonezvi, 18, appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye accused of neglecting a minor.

The matter was postponed to May 8.

The duo are aunt and cousin to the complainant who is a minor and they were staying together.

Allegations are that, on an unknown date but in December 2018 at around 12pm, the complainant was at home with Zimunya when the latter started beating the complainant with an electric cable.

Zimunya assaulted her all over the body and told her that she no longer wanted to stay with her and then she chased her away from the home.

The complainant went to seek accommodation from their neighbour where she started staying.

Tawonezvi reportedly came back home and called the complainant and started questioning her why she was staying at their neighbour’s house.

This didn’t go down with Tawonezvi and she started beating the complainant with an electric cable.

The matter came to light when a neighbour Fortunate Gumbu informed the complainant that she no longer wanted to stay with her since she had stolen a tenant’s cellphone and she escorted the complainant to the police.

The complainant was not medically examined.H-Metro