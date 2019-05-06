Nox speaks on ‘dirty’ video… blames bitter ex… says marriage is still intact

By Nyasha Kada

Urban grooves singer Nox Guni says the recent leak of a video of him playing with his manhood is an attempt to destroy his marriage by a former flirt mate from the past who is now using his past shenanigans from previous years.

The Ndinonyara singer recently got engaged with his UK based girlfriend, Tadzo when he toured the Queendom for a number of shows.

Despite the leak of the dirty video, Nox claims his marriage is still intact despite efforts by one Bridget Mabrijo Sibanda Shumbakadzi (Facebook name) who tried to extort money from him not to leak the video.

“That video is from way back before I even got married to my girlfriend and it is the work of this girl called Bridget.

“I met her on Facebook and we were never in a relationship.

“She actually wanted money from me so that she wouldn’t leak the video but I couldn’t agree to her demands.

“My lawyers are on the issue and as of me and wife we are in good books,” he said.

He said that the video was captured whilst he was intoxicated and flirting with Bridget.

“Ndanga ndakatorohwa nema drinks and I was just flirting with this Bridget girl on a video call showing her my manhood,” he added. H Metro