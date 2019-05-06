Fungisai survives car crash

By Taonga Nyemba

Gospel diva Fungisai Zvakavapano was involved in a car crash on Friday whilst driving to Chipinge for a ZAOGA Explo crusade.

When reached for comment, Fungisai said the people who were in the car with her were safe and sustained no injury.

The 38-year-old survived with no injuries; she took to her social media to thank her fans for keeping her in their prayers.

“So, the devil is failed liar again, I decided to attend our ZAOGA Explo Crusade in Chipinge last Eve before coming to the Cyclone Survivors fundraising event at Queens Hall in Mutare today.

“And a herd of cattle happened!! Kindly joined the cause in Mutare today and bring everything you can to Queens Hall.

“Thank you for your prayers l know l could have been carried lifeless from the scene in a silver thing that l saw at the police station, but God preserved my life and l don’t take it lightly, I may not make it there today but kindly celebrate this escape by bringing your donation to Queens Hall today,” posted Fungisai.

“A 6th sense tells me God found it worthwhile to preserve this gift, so l have the chance unveil The Prophetic Ancient Voice Album.

“l believe in God, it will change the face of Christian music and the Zim Music industry in general. Watch the space… All my love God bless you,” she added.

Having sustained more damage, the Jeep Grand Cherokee needed to be towed away.

Fellow musicians Sabastian Magacha and Cindy Munyavi went on to console Fungisai on her post on Instagram.

“Kuna Mwari Kudenga,” commented Magacha.

“I’m sorry dear, please app me,” commented Cindy. H Metro