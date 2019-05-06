Letters to the Editor: It will be hard for Mnangagwa to stop the corrupt, practice practices which he authored

Dear International Community,

Even though Zanu PF officials vehemently denied unethically taking over control of the distribution of relief aid donated for Cyclone Idai survivors recently, the evidence of Zanu PF marked vehicles waiting to collect relief items was there for everyone to see.

That is the way Zanu PF had been taught by none other than the current Constitutional Court appointed President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

An authentic video that has emerged taken while Emmerson Mnangagwa was Vice President of Zimbabwe exposes him as the chief architect of the Zanu PF nefarious practice of denying MDC supporters any form of assistance.

Mnangagwa proudly teaches Zanu PF officials gathered in a formal Zanu PF meeting how to deny MDC supporters any form of assistance, saying loudly and clearly that the MDC supporters needs should be addressed at Harvest House.

Check the following link for the video of Mnangagwa addressing Zanu PF officials

Mnangagwa, therefore, is only pretending when he says all Zimbabweans should have access to resources because even in his election campaign, food donations and agricultural implements were distributed along the partisan line.

MDC legislators Morgan Komichi and Tabhita Khumalo reportedly stormed out of a meeting to distribute Cyclone relief aid when a parliamentary team they were part of came face-to-face with the reality that only Zanu PF supporters had been gathered to receive the aid.

Zimbabwe just needs leadership that is different from Zanu PF to get the country moving again, and the international community should know the kind of “leadership” that the people of Zimbabwe are having to do with.

With his so soiled past, Emmerson Mnangagwa is just not the right person to take Zimbabwe out of this mercy.

Kennedy Kaitano