Model embarks on sanitary wear campaign

By Edwin Nhukarume

A Marondera based model says she is working on a project to help the disadvantaged girl child by providing them with sanitary pads for free.

Elsie Musarurwa, 20, said she is committed to make sure that ladies have access to sanitary wear after she was crowned as the queen at Miss Kundai World Zimbabwe 2019 held in Marondera recently.

“The idea to provide girls with sanitary pads came when I was crowned Miss Kundai World Zimbabwe after I was given a task to look for a project to help the society.

“I have realised that most of the girls especially those that are unemployed from the age of 16 are finding it hard to get the money to buy sanitary wear.

“It would be a great thing to help the disadvantaged girls in towns and those in rural areas,” said Musarurwa.

“It is disheartening to note that some of the girls in the rural areas are using cow dung and leaves as an alternative for pads.

“I therefore want to make sure that pads should be easily available for women.

“Recently, I have been giving sanitary pads for free in Rusike residential area here in Marondera, but they were not enough and I want to go further like the whole of the country and reaching to the remote areas,” she added.

Musarurwa said she is appealing for sponsorship from the corporate world to sustain her sanitary wear project and also to improve modeling in Marondera.

“I am appealing for help from the corporate world so that I can accomplish my dream to help girls.

“We also need sponsorship for the modeling industry in Marondera since we do not have modeling activities here,” she said.

Meanwhile, Miss Kundai World Zimbabwe said there is need to promote girls in the small cities like Marondera.

“I feel there is need to promote girls in the small cities and towns to boost their confidence and self-esteem.

“It is rare to see a lady from Marondera or small towns taking part in national pageants.

“There are few models from small cities who go to participate in those big pageants because most of them think it is only a privilege for those in Harare, therefore we need sponsorship to have modelling agencies and activities in places like Marondera,” said Musarurwa.

Musarurwa said she wants to be a role model to the young girls who aspire to be models.

“My wish is to be a good role model and to engage in programmes that will help people in any ways, for example, girls of my age has lost values and morals.

“As time goes on I might build my brand that help out in the girl child in many areas,” she said. H-Metro