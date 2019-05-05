In-form Black Rhinos win

By Brighton Zhawi

In-form Black Rhinos mid-fielder Wellington Taderera is already reaping the rewards of extra training, and yesterday scored his third goal of the Castle Lager Premiership season to help Rhinos beat Triangle at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Taderera’ s second half strike was the winner after Ralph Kawondera had equalised for Triangle as improving midfielder Vincent Mhandu had put Rhinos in front right at the stroke of halftime.

Black Rhinos’ ‘delaying tactics’ were a talking point again after they employed the same tricks against Harare City last week.

Goal keeper Ashley Reyners was the main culprit and his antics earned him a yellow card.

However, Taderera, whose brace sunk Harare City last week, was the star man again.

The midfielder is likely to face a difficult time in trying to keep a cool head.

“I worked hard during the off season,” he said.

“I have been putting some extra hours to improve my game…it’s still early in the season, so I have to continue working,” said Taderera.

The home side took the lead in the 46th minute when a Gift Saunyama long pass found Mhandu in the box and the midfielder finished off a with nice left foot volley as Triangle’ s Gerald Bhero could do nothing after being beaten by the bounce.

Triangle enjoyed more position in the second half and they were duly rewarded when Ralph Kawondera restored parity with a nice finish inside the box capitalising on a poor defending by Rhinos.

And against the run of play; Wonder Kapinda played Taderera with a brilliant through pass and “Wezha” composed himself a bit before finishing with a low strike.

That goal would in the end decide the match, and give Rhinos yet another win.

The final minutes of the match saw Reyners employing his now infamous delaying antics, carrying on from Rhinos’ victory over Harare City last week.

And much like Mark Harrison, before him, Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro wasn’t pleased at all.

“What you saw from Rhinos; there is no prize for guessing where it’s coming from …I am happy the referee didn’t let it go unpunished.

“He simply had to caution the keeper,” said Mangwiro.

He blasted his defense too.

“The defending was poor, and we were duly punished.

“It’s not about pointing at individuals; the whole unit was at fault, and as the coach I also shoulder the blame for the loss.

“But we shouldn’t despair, it’s still very early in the season,” he said.

Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa defended Reyners as he praised Taderera.

“It’s not delaying…if someone is injured he is injured…. it’s part of the game,” said Maruwa.

“He (Taderera) is doing fine he is scoring for fun.

“We are on the right track, and just need to continue collecting points,” he said.

Teams

Black Rhinos

A Reyners, J Mukombwe, F Banda, B Homora, T Jaravani, G Saunyama, E Chigiji, W Taderera, V Mhandu ( Murape 72nd), M Demera( F Zekumbawire), W Kapinda

Triangle

M Chang, G Bhero, B Chayambuka, D Dzvinyai, A Chivheya, O Mwerahari (T January 63rd), A Chivandire, R Kawondera, P Manhanga, D Murimba (P Magegedhla 81st), N Chintuli (S Makoni 57th) The Sunday Mail