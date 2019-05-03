Woman nicks fabric Sta-soft

By Michelle Gwizi

A woman from Bulawayo has appeared in court for stealing Sta-Soft worth nearly $120 from a local supermarket.

Memory Dube (30) appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi facing theft charges and it remains to be seen if the court will go soft on her.

She pleaded guilty and was remanded in custody to May 3 for sentence.

The court heard she had three previous convictions of shoplifting that she denied. The convictions were said to have been in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The complainant in the matter was Greens Supermarket represented by Tenson Chikumbo (34) employed as a security guard at the supermarket.

Dube told the court that she was very sorry for stealing the Sta-Soft that was recovered.

“I am sorry for what l did. l admit to all the charges, I had no lawful right to do so,” said Dube.

Prosecutor, Mufaro Mageza said that on April 27, Dube went into the supermarket at around 7.55pm and stole (12) 500ml of Sta-Soft. She put the Sta-Soft inside her handbag and proceeded to the shop exit without paying for the fabric softener.

The court heard that the security guard searched Dube by the exit and recovered the stolen goods. This led to her arrest.

She was spotted by another customer who alerted the guard.

The total value of the Sta-Soft was $118,20 and it was recovered. B-Metro