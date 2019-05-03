Bulawayo’s worst football team folds

By Zibusiso Moyo

Bulawayo Social Soccer League Pool A porous Magwegwe Stars have thrown in the towel after 10 league matches despite enjoying a good working relationship with the National Aids Council.

It has since emerged that their dressing room was in serious discord amid revelations that the club’s team manager Mthokozisi Ndlovu recently used the team’s kit as payment for a taxi ride home at night from a drinking hole.

It is said Ndlovu told the taxi driver to hold onto the kit until he raised his fare.

The team’s captain Andy Sibanda is of the view that pressure and incompetence contributed to their demise.

‘‘We were seriously under pressure as we could not compete with other clubs. We went even to an extent of conceding 100 goals after just a few games. While we did not care about the end results, we were just not in it,” said Sibanda.

Hapless, defenceless and hopeless are the words used to describe this football outfit as they got to an extent of conceding a massive 85 goals in six games.

Stars vice-secretary Sibusiso Vundla said they would continue playing football.

‘‘We will not stop playing football, this is not the end of us. We will join the Nac tournaments in order to help Fight HIV and Aids,’’ said Vundla.

‘‘We will return next year bigger and stronger and we hope to have a top finish,’’ he added.

Embambayileni ground was their citadel, a football venue where former Warriors and Manchester City forward Benjani Mwaruwari laid the foundation of his football career. B-Metro