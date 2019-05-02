BOSSO CHAOS. . .CEO still in office

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Troubled Bulawayo giants, Highlanders, haven’t severed ties yet with their chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube despite a decision by some executive committee members not to renew his contract that expired on Tuesday.

Two executive committee members, vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya and secretary-general Israel Moyo, reportedly voted against renewing the former fireband secretary-general’s contract, allegedly against the advice of the club’s human resources committee, which consists of labour relations and legal experts who feared litigation if Dube’s matter was not handled lawfully despite the expiry of his contract.

The issue led to the immediate suspension of Ngwenya and Moyo.

“I can’t comment much on the major reasons behind the suspension of the two executive committee members, as that would be sub judice because the concerned gentlemen have not even been told of the crime they committed officially. You will know very soon why a decision to suspend them was taken.

“It was not a Luke Mnkandla-decision as alleged by some social media kingpins, but a board decision. I only sign the letters as the board chairman,” said Highlanders board chairman Luke Mnkandla.

“There is a reason that prompted the board to arrive at such a decision; it’s never personal, but purely in the interest of the club because as the board we are the custodians of this club and we must always ensure it’s not led astray. We do a supervisory role, but as I said people will know exactly what led to the suspension of the duo,” he said.

Turning to Dube’s case, Mnkandla said he will remain in office until the end of the year when a decision will be taken to either extend his contract or not.

“A legal minefield was picked by some of our board members who are experts in labour issues. It’s not that the board wants to impose Nhlanhla Dube as the chief executive officer, no, but we just want to do things procedurally and in line with the laws of the land, ” said Mnkandla.

Dube was hired as Highlanders’ head of secretariat in 2017 on a two-year contract.

He took over from veteran administrator, Ndumiso Gumede, who is now the club president. The Chronicle