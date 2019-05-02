6 months jail for beating cheating wife

By Leonard Ncube

A Victoria Falls man has been sentenced to six months in jail for beating up his wife after he discovered she was cheating on him with his close friend.

Nkosilathi Gabadela Malinga (34) originally from Monde Village under Chief Mvuthu, said he assaulted his wife Ms Rejoice Chuma of 2839 Chinotimba because he felt abused.

The couple has since separated following the incident which took place last month.

Malinga, who is employed at Stanley and Livingstone Lodge, pleaded guilty to physical abuse when he appeared before Victoria Falls resident magistrate, Ms Lindiwe Maphosa.

The magistrate sentenced him to six months in jail but suspended three months for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The other three months were suspended on condition that he performs 105 hours of community service at the Victoria Falls Rainforest.

The unpaid work is to be done on weekends.

Asked why he committed the crime, Malinga said: “I had no intention of doing anything. I was just pained by the way she treated me. I couldn’t believe that she was cheating on me when I discovered she was dating my friend.”

Ms Chuma had told the police that Sibanda punched and kicked her because she had refused to go to his rural home to visit.

Sibanda told the court that Ms Chuma had lied about the cause of the misunderstanding to cover up for her infidelity.

Prosecuting, Mr Onias Nyathi said Sibanda and Ms Chuma fought at Chinotimba Old Bar at night.

“On the 20th day of March 2019 at Chinotimba Old Bar and at around 10PM, the accused and the complainant had a misunderstanding over why the complainant refused to go to the accused’s rural home,” said the prosecutor.

He said an infuriated Sibanda punched Ms Chuma several times on the right eye and kicked her several times all over the body.

The court was told that he also pulled her by the hair. The Chronicle