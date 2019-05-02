Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Beast injured

5,486 0

Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira has returned home from the Cell C Sharks’ tour of Australasia and will not take part in tomorrow’s second Vodacom Super Rugby tour match against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Tendai Mtawarira
Tendai Mtawarira

The Sharks confirmed on Tuesday that Mtawarira had injured his knee and it is serious enough for him to fly home to have it assessed by specialists.

According to a Sharks media release, the ailment that has forced Mtawarira to return to Durban is a Medial Colateral Ligament (MCL) injury to his left knee.

That is not good news for the Sharks given that they are facing a strong Crusaders scrum to the veteran of 159 Super Rugby matches, a South African record, is the only Sharks survivor from the side that famously beat the Crusaders in Christchurch in 2014.

Related Articles

Beast to make Super Rugby history

12,510 0

Sharks honour ‘Beast’ with Super Rugby away strip

21,171 0

The Beast serenaded in New York

25,934 19

The beast is 150 not out

10,190 0

Mtawarira has been replaced in the starting team by Thomas du Toit. –SuperSport

You might also like More from author