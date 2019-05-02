Beast injured

Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira has returned home from the Cell C Sharks’ tour of Australasia and will not take part in tomorrow’s second Vodacom Super Rugby tour match against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

The Sharks confirmed on Tuesday that Mtawarira had injured his knee and it is serious enough for him to fly home to have it assessed by specialists.

According to a Sharks media release, the ailment that has forced Mtawarira to return to Durban is a Medial Colateral Ligament (MCL) injury to his left knee.

That is not good news for the Sharks given that they are facing a strong Crusaders scrum to the veteran of 159 Super Rugby matches, a South African record, is the only Sharks survivor from the side that famously beat the Crusaders in Christchurch in 2014.

Mtawarira has been replaced in the starting team by Thomas du Toit. –SuperSport